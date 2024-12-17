Subscribe
Trustly partners with BRP Systems to simplify fitness payments

Tuesday 17 December 2024 14:26 CET | News

Trustly has announced a strategic partnership with BRP Systems, a provider of enterprise software and digital services for the fitness and wellness market.

BRP Systems is a software provider for fitness and wellness brands across the Nordics. The company serves over 2,500 facilities and supports more than 3.5 million end users, delivering tailored solutions to some of the largest fitness and wellness chains in the region.

Trustly teams up with BRP Systems to simplify fitness payment solutions

This partnership integrates Trustly’s Open Banking payment solutions into BRP Systems' platform. The collaboration is designed to improve recurring payment systems, drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. It also aims to boost growth by simplifying payment collection, increasing customer acquisition, and improving retention rates.

The initiative strengthens Trustly’s presence in the fitness and wellness industry, building on its recent acquisition of SlimPay. SlimPay, a provider of recurring payment solutions, specialises in subscription-based payment systems across Europe. The acquisition has allowed Trustly to leverage SlimPay’s expertise in facilitating simple, secure, and efficient payment processing, further expanding its capabilities in the recurring payments space.

Benefits for fitness and wellness businesses

The integration of Trustly’s solutions with BRP Systems is expected to drive tangible results for businesses. For example, businesses can achieve higher payment success rates by reducing friction in the payment process, which is a common challenge for recurring transactions. By leveraging Trustly's Open Banking technology, businesses can ensure faster and more reliable payment collection, reducing delays and missed payments.

Additionally, the partnership is anticipated to lower operational costs for businesses by automating and simplifying payment management. This allows fitness and wellness operators to focus on core business activities, such as improving customer experience and expanding their services. With more efficient payment systems in place, businesses can also better member retention by providing a smoother, hassle-free payment experience for customers.

By combining BRP Systems’ industry expertise with Trustly’s payment technology, the partnership is expected to deliver benefits to fitness and wellness businesses across the Nordics and beyond.


