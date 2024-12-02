Sift upgrades its Dispute Management solution





The integrations aim to provide merchants with a more accurate, efficient, and effective way of managing chargebacks. By including PayPal and Adyen, Dispute Management will allow customers to absorb chargeback data, dynamically deliver disputes according to network requirements, confirm dispute response delivery, and view outcomes updates.











By combining Sift’s Payment Detection and Dispute Management solutions, customers already benefited from reduced fraud rates and increased order acceptance rates.





More information about the upgrade

Building on its existing approach to solving fraud using machine learning (ML), Sift introduced additional ML models to Dispute Management, including access to automation capabilities. This aims to allow customers to proactively fright disputes through Response Recommendations, an ML-powered recommendations engine that identifies opportunities to optimise dispute responses.



The current version of Dispute Management streamlines the dispute process through one intuitive console that enables data-driven decisions with in-depth insights. The platform integrates organisational features, including customisable tags, filters, and analyst assignments.



Moreover, Sift provides integration guides for its customers depending on the area in which they operate. In addition to a general integration guide, which covers core aspects, the company offers instructions for account defence, content, ecommerce, digital goods, marketplaces, on-demand, concert and events ticketing, donations and single-page payment forms, e-wallets, travel, payment gateway, remittance, SaaS, and salesforce commerce cloud.



Apart from Dispute Management, Sift’s product offering includes a Digital Trust and Safety platform, Payment Protection, Account Defence, Content Integrity, Sift Connect, and a PSD2 solution.





Sift’s latest developments

By dynamically preventing fraud, Sift helps companies unlock additional revenue with minimal risks. Recently, the company released several new capabilities and expanded its worldwide partner programme across key industry verticals. Through the Partner Programme, Sift aims to streamline the experience of its partners when delivering digital risk solutions to customers. The programme provides several benefits, including partner training, enablement, and certification delivered through a partner portal experience.





Moreover, at the end of May 2023, Sift launched its additional fraud prevention rapid deployment capabilities, allowing customers to promptly begin implementing strategies. The new capabilities include Starter Workflows and access to the Sifters customer community. As a pre-configured version of the company’s Workflows feature, Starter Workflows enables users to leverage scalable and dynamic risk-based decision-making approaches. The Sifters customer community is a centralised hub for users to share trends and insights, as well as to contribute to the internal global fraud information bank.

