The agreement covers transactions for lodging, dining, lift tickets, and online sales of the Ikon Pass. Alterra Mountain Company operates a network of ski resorts across North America. Under this partnership, Shift4 will handle payments across multiple points of sale, aiming to streamline transactions for guests and resort operations.

Payment integration across Alterra's properties

In the official press release, representatives from Alterra Mountain Company stated that the company's focus is on improving the guest experience, and Shift4's technology will support that goal by facilitating smoother transactions both online and on-site. They noted that Shift4’s ability to manage payments in high-volume environments was an important factor in the decision.

In turn, representatives from Shift4 said the partnership will provide a secure and simplified commerce experience across Alterra’s properties. They highlighted that Shift4’s technology will support a range of transactions, from online purchases of the Ikon Pass to in-person payments at hotels and restaurants.

Shift4 provides payment processing solutions for various industries, including travel, hospitality, and entertainment. The company serves resorts, sports venues, and other high-traffic locations with integrated commerce technology.





Other developments from Shift4

Shift4 has been keeping itself busy in 2025, entering an agreement to acquire Global Blue for USD 7.50 per common share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately USD 2.5 billion. According to Shift4 officials, the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding its global payment offerings. They noted that integrating Global Blue’s services into Shift4’s platform presents an opportunity to increase transaction volume and access new markets. The combined entity aims to position itself as a global provider of unified commerce solutions.

Moreover, Shift4 acquired Card Industry Professionals just before 2024 ended, providing an exit for Mercia Ventures, which backed the company in 2022 using funding from the first Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF) and the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF).