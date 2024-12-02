Shift4 partners with RedWeek





Following this announcement, Shift4’s end-to-end commerce platform is set to be leveraged by RedWeek’s online payments for their timeshare rental and membership transactions. Those include the direct customer billing processes, recurring payments, as well as the business intelligence features (such as managing chargebacks, fraud, or reporting offerings and capabilities).

RedWeek connects travelers with individual timeshare owners who are looking to rent or sell their resort week. By using Shift4’s services, RedWeek aims to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and customers, improving their overall payment experience, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.







Shift4’s strategy of development

Integrated payments and commerce technology firm, Shift4 specialises in simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the globe. By using its commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 offers its products to numerous firms in order to improve the manner in which they handle their payment processes. The company had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, Shift4 announced that it was selected as an exclusive payment processor by the St. Louis Blues for their overall home venue at Enterprise Center and the adjacent Stifel Theatre.

The partnership focused on improving the arena’s fan experience, while also maintaining its reputation as a spectator-friendly site, as part of the National Hockey League (NHL). Shift4 was set to manage payments for concessions that involved food and beverages at the arena. The process encompassed multiple transaction points, including kiosks, mobile transactions, and point-of-sale. In addition, the company also powered the team’s mobile wallet and its loyalty product.

According to the press release published at the time, Shift4’s integrated commerce services were adopted across multiple professional sports leagues, entertainment venues, and colleges, across various business sectors. By collaborating with St. Louis Blue, the company aimed to improve the guest’s overall experience by providing them with secure, efficient, and fast payment methods.

Earlier in 2022, Shift4 launched its online payments platform, with optimised developer products for ecommerce businesses’ support. By using this service, companies and firms were enabled to create a customisable checkout form that could be embedded on any page of a website, with the need for a minimal number of lines of code. The form was designed to feature a UI that was intuitive and mobile-friendly. It also supported 24 languages, over 160 currencies, and the main card types.



