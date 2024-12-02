Sephora Malaysia partners with Adyen

Throughout this partnership, the beauty giant’s KLCC outlet incorporated a mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) dominant approach, enabled by the AMS1 terminals that were provided by Adyen. Sephora Malaysia is set to introduce mobile point-of-sale checkouts across all of the 17 stores in the region, aiming to improve the overall customer experience and to meet their needs, expectations, and preferences in a secure and efficient manner.

The AMS1 represents an all-in-one handheld terminal that was designed to allow enterprise merchants to provide digital, fast, and safe payment methods to their users. The tool runs on the Android operating system and is equipped with a durable battery that can last an entire business day.











More information about the partnership

The AMS1 terminals will enable clients to complete their purchases from any place in the store, minimising the process of making the payment by waiting in a checkout queue. In addition, the device is set to enable beauty advisors to immediately check inventories and product availability, allowing customers to benefit from real-time product recommendations.

Sephora Malaysia is set to gain comprehensive transaction oversight across all of its channels through the integration of Adyen’s service. Moreover, it will also gain an overview on the diverse spending habits of its client base on Adyen’s single platform. The new customer insights also enabled the company to roll out strategic marketing initiatives, loyalty programs that are personalised with the target audience, as well as product offerings.



Adyen’s recent strategy of development

Payment platform Adyen offers its customers and businesses end-to-end payment capabilities, and data-driven insights, as well as financial services and solutions in a single platform. The company announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, retail group True Alliance partnered with Adyen in order to provide customers with an optimised payment experience across 19 brands. Following this announcement, Adyen was set to process the transactions and payments that took place across all of True Alliance’s brands, both online and in-store. The companies aimed to streamline payments and overall risk management, as well as to enable operational efficiency and develop expansion opportunities.

According to the press release published at the time, the introduction of Adyen simplified the process for both backed procedures within True Alliance’s business, as well as for clients and users in terms of the different payment methods the firm was able to provide. In addition, the strategic deal gave the retail group the possibility to focus on customer experience, while the time spent by teams on specific tasks and processes was either reduced or eliminated.

Earlier in the same month, the United Kingdom branch of the Netherlands-based financial technology platform Adyen announced that it obtained its banking authorisation in the UK.

The authorisation was granted by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), as well as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the Part 4A of FSMA 2000. Following this announcement, Adyen was enabled to sustain its UK operations and align with its existing solutions offered under the Temporary Permissions Regime. Adyen was set to maintain full control over its suite of services, which allowed UK customers and clients to continue benefiting from its capabilities in a secure and efficient manner.



