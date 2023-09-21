Subscribe
News

True Alliance partners with Adyen

Thursday 21 September 2023 14:34 CET | News

Retail group True Alliance has partnered with global payments platform Adyen to deliver improved customer experiences across 19 brands.

Through this partnership, Adyen will process payments across all of True Alliance’s brands, both in-store and online. This aims to streamline payments and risk management, as well as enable operational efficiency and create expansion opportunities.

True Alliance’s brand portfolio includes Ben Sherman, Lacoste, Nautica, Speedo, The North Face, Under Armour, Lee, and Wrangles, among others. As a custodian of these brands, the company required a payments partner that could offer a single overview of in-store and online transactions. 

Adyen’s involvement in the partnership

Adyen’s Unified Commerce technology was selected for implementation across all of True Alliance’s operations. Ahead of the Christmas period, the company transferred 23 brand websites to the Adyen platform, with zero impact on orders, providing True Alliance with an instant, single overview of peak season transactions and real-time shopper insights. In-store, Adyen introduced its point-of-sale (POS) terminals across all 100 sites, integrating its Unified Commerce platform. Through this, the retail group’s customers benefit from improved customer experience and cross-channel returns capabilities.

The unified view across in-store and online sales helped True Alliance eliminate manual reconciliations while providing access to strategic business insights to optimise sales channels. The company is now able to offer tailored payment methods to customers’ needs, leading to augmented sales and customer personalisation. 

More information about the collaboration

According to True Alliance’s officials, the introduction of Adyen simplified their process for both backend procedures within their business, as well as for customers in terms of the different payment methods the company can now offer. Moreover, the collaboration allowed the retail group to focus on customer experience, as the time spent by teams on specific processes has been either reduced or eliminated.

As a retailer, distributor, and licensee, True Alliance also required fraud protection. Adyen leveraged its built-in detection and prevention solution, RevenueProtect, to enable True Alliance to implement security protocols. This ensures that transactions are safe and secure, protecting both customers and businesses. 

Adyen’s recent developments

Adyen provides end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution to businesses. Some of its clients include Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Recently, the company entered multiple partnerships, including one with Sift and PayPal, allowing the former to upgrade its Dispute Management solution. By integrating PayPal and Adyen, Sift enables its customers to absorb chargeback data, dynamically deliver disputes, confirm dispute response delivery, and view outcome updates. 

More: Link


