SEPAY merges with Buckaroo

In addition to the current services offered by Buckaroo, customers will have access to payment solutions where they can buy, lease or rent payment terminals for processing in-store payments. Officials have stated that both new and existing customers can expand their offerings with mobile and fixed payment terminals. This will allow consumers to experience improved convenience and flexibility while completing payments.
More information about the merger
SEPAY is an independent provider of payment terminals in the Benelux region, offering customers a range of products and services. With the merger, the name of the company will change to SEPAY by Buckaroo. Both companies aim to support businesses in further developing their payment strategy and, along with omnichannel payment solutions, customers will be able to access support and service features.
Back in July 2021, Buckaroo acquired
a majority stake in SEPAY, with the support of Keensight Capital. Through the acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position in the SME market and its offerings with omnichannel payment solutions, both to current and new customers. Moreover, Buckaroo also acquired
Sisow in December 2020, the latter having at that moment 14,000 customers in the Dutch and Belgian markets.
Digital payments in the Benelux region
Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg use less cash compared to most European countries, as all three countries adopt emerging payment methods, as per Statista
’s report. The Netherlands relies on NFC payments
, while Luxembourg registered an increase in e-money, with 7,059 payments per capita in 2020. On the other hand, Belgium is more diverse in the payment methods
used, fusing both domestic schemes and international credit cards.
In Belgium, the total transaction value in the digital payments market is expected to reach USD 33.22 billion by the end of 2023, with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.90%, resulting in USD 52.09 billion by 2027. Moreover, the sector’s largest market is digital commerce with a projected total transaction value of USD 20.86 billion in 2023. The Netherlands’s total transaction value in this sector is projected to reach USD 70.70 billion by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 11.35% between 2023 and 2027, resulting in USD 108.70 billion by the end of the period.
Luxembourg has the lowest transaction value
of the three countries, and it is expected to reach USD 1,849 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 9.16%. The largest market is also digital commerce, with a projected transaction value of USD 1,764 million for 2023.
About Buckaroo
Buckaroo is a payment service provider offering online and in-store payment solutions to corporate organisations and SMEs. In April 2023, the company launched
its integration on BigCommerce’s App Store. The application supports more than 25 international payment methods, including iDEAL, e-wallets, BNPL, credit cards, and gift cards, and has a fully integrated checkout system. Moreover, multiple currency payments are supported, and the checkout is fully customisable by country, amount of money, payment surcharge, and order of displayed payment methods.