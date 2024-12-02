SEPAY merges with Buckaroo



In Belgium, the

in the digital payments market is expected to reach USD 33.22 billion by the end of 2023, with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.90%, resulting in USD 52.09 billion by 2027. Moreover, the sector’s largest market is digital commerce with a projected total transaction value of USD 20.86 billion in 2023. The Netherlands’s

in this sector is projected to reach USD 70.70 billion by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 11.35% between 2023 and 2027, resulting in USD 108.70 billion by the end of the period.