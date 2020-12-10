|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Buckaroo announces the acquisition of Sisow

Thursday 10 December 2020 13:22 CET | News

Netherlands-based payment service provider Buckaroo has announced the acquisition of its industry peer Sisow.

Both parties have agreed with the acquisition in December 2020. Buckaroo sees the acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen its position in the SME sector. Sisow has more than 14,000 customers on the Dutch and Belgian market.

The acquisition of Sisow is subject to approval by De Nederlandsche Bank. A decision in this regard is expected in Q1 2021. After this, Sisow will continue under the brand name ‘Sisow by Buckaroo’. The Sisow employees will transfer to Buckaroo but will continue to work from the office in Helmond.

Sisow is a Netherlands-based payment service provider founded in 2011. The original key product was a digital invoice management system, which included the option to pay online via iDEAL. The link with iDEAL was later expanded with international payment methods such as: Visa, Mastercard, and Bancontact.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Buckaroo, Sisow, acquisition, the Netherlands, Europe, payment service provider, PSP
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like