Provider of end-to-end technological solutions for industrial digitalisation SECO has launched a new solution for embedded payments to simplify the integration of digital payment features into smart devices and machines.

SECO noticed the ever-increasing consumer demand for cashless and contactless transactions. This is why it supports Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in embedding secure and globally certified payment technology directly into their products. Its new solution leverages a Human-Machine Interface (HMI) screen with an integrated computing module running on Clea OS, as well as the Modular Pay Mini, an NFC payment terminal.

The Modular Pay Mini component is certified for payment acceptance in more than 80 countries, supporting international credit card networks such as Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, JCB, and UnionPay. Its dual capability enables it to operate as a basic NFC/RFID reader for closed-loop applications such as access control or loyalty programmes, and as a secure payment processor.

Supporting OEMs in the digital economy

Besides the new features, SECO also offers hardware integration services, fitting both the HMI and Modular Pay Mini into a glass front panel design for easy incorporation into customers' final products. The design aims to eliminate physical integration challenges for OEMs by offering a convenient plug-and-play experience. The solution is supported by SECO’s Payment API, which connects customer apps with payment host systems and the Clea Framework for device management and data monetisation.

The Clea Framework from SECO enables OEMs to manage devices remotely, perform updates, gather telemetry data, and create new recurring revenue streams through paywalled AI/ML apps. This aims to contribute to the transformation of smart devices into sophisticated service delivery platforms, improving ROI and helping manufacturers remain competitive. By adopting the solution, OEMs can accelerate growth and time-to-market for new offerings, minimise operational complexity, and upgrade user experiences.