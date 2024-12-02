Smarter Payments Summit 2025

The Smarter Payments Summit is a targeted event for senior payments professionals and procurement specialists to meet with innovative suppliers in the payments sector. The event features pre-arranged 1-2-1 business meetings in a relaxed, corporate ‘speed dating’ style environment. Attendees benefit from keynote seminars, networking opportunities, and a chance to explore new products and services.

Attendance is free for qualifying buyers. Suppliers can showcase their offerings to key decision-makers actively seeking new solutions for 2025 and beyond.