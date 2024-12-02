



Through this move, Lendismart’s partner establishments are set to be able to integrate Scalapay as a payment method available for their customers, in turn supporting access to short-term instalment payments. The agreement with Lendismart further solidifies Scalapay’s presence at the point of sale in its main markets, which include Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal, while also advancing its operations into additional sectors.











The partnership with Lendismart follows Scalapay’s announcement regarding the expansion of its alliance with Stripe from February 2025, with the former making its services available on the latter’s platform. This initiative enabled brands and users to utilise BNPL payment solutions in a more optimised manner, with the two companies seeking to respond to the increasing need in the market for this type of payment solution.





Bringing more payment options at the point of sale

The partnership between Scalapay and Lendismart is set to allow businesses to benefit from the direct integration of the former’s instalment payment method, which can boost their sales and average order ticket. Also, the initiative can augment how businesses’ staff work in store, with them being able to implement a more efficient payment process. At the same time, buyers receive interest-free instalment payments, in turn favouring conversion for companies.

Furthermore, the initiative to expand BNPL payment options at the point of sale comes as part of Scalapay’s strategic growth plan for 2025. Working together with Lendismart enables the company to solidify its presence in physical commerce, providing its services to more establishments and customers in southern Europe. Commenting on the news, representatives from Scalapay mentioned that the integration with the Lendismart platform allows their company to scale into several sectors and further optimise the payment process for merchants and customers. According to the official press release, Scalapay is set to be available to all Lendismart merchants in different countries, extending financing options and augmenting the shopping experience for buyers.