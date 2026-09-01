Samsung has launched Scan to Pay, a QR payment feature by EFT Corp and Scan to Pay, in Samsung Wallet.

The feature has been introduced within Samsung Wallet for Galaxy device users in South Africa, offering an alternative to physical card payments at participating merchants. Scan to Pay is delivered through a collaboration between Samsung, EFT Corp, and Scan to Pay, a South Africa-based alternative payment solutions provider.

To use Scan to Pay, a user opens Samsung Wallet, scans a QR code displayed at checkout, either in-store or online, and confirms the payment within the app. The transaction is completed once the payment has been authenticated, without the need to present a physical card.

According to the company, Scan to Pay operates more than 600.000 acceptance locations across South Africa and is integrated into over 19 million applications used by banks, fintechs, and other financial service providers. Its addition to Samsung Wallet connects Galaxy device users to this existing QR-based payment network.

Security and authentication

Payments made through Scan to Pay are processed using Samsung Knox, Samsung's device security platform, together with biometric authentication for approving transactions. Samsung has said these measures are intended to protect the payment process from end to end.

At the same time, the feature adds a further payment method to Samsung Wallet, which already includes functions such as card storage. According to Zahir Cajee, MX Lead: Product and commercial at Samsung South Africa, the addition reflects an ongoing effort to expand functionality within the Wallet application based on observed patterns of everyday device use.

QR code payments have expanded across several markets as an alternative to card and cash transactions, particularly where merchant acceptance infrastructure for QR codes is already established. In South Africa, Scan to Pay's existing network across banking and fintech applications provides an established base for its integration with Samsung Wallet. The companies have said the partnership is intended to support continued growth in digital payment adoption and contribute to a reduction in cash-based transactions in the country.

Scan to Pay is now available within Samsung Wallet at participating locations in South Africa.