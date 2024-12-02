



As part of the collaboration, Chift is set to advance its commitment to improving software connectivity and simplifying financial operations for businesses, regardless of size. Sage aims to utilise Chift’s Unified API to expand its integration capabilities, with the two companies intending to initially focus on Sage Génération Experts (Sage GE), a solution for accounting professionals in France. Now, the service includes integrations for billing, ecommerce, and point-of-sale systems, supporting automation and scaled productivity.











The partnership with Chift follows Sage’s expansion of its alliance with Stripe from July 2024, when the two companies planned to augment cashflow management and payment processing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through this move, Sage customers were set to benefit from additional options to pay and get paid and, by utilising Stripe’s financial infrastructure, the company intended to offer them a trusted solution to optimise cashflow and improve their financial processes. At the same time, by working with Stripe, Sage aimed to expand its payments ecosystem, ensuring that a growing number of its customers had access to services that could help them manage their cashflow.





Sage and Chift’s partnership

Sage and Chift plan to start the partnership with Sage Génération Experts, which currently delivers new optional integrations in three software categories, including:

Invoicing, allowing automatic synchronization of payable/receivable invoices from a customer’s invoicing tool through Sage GE: Sage 100, Odoo, Chargebee, Evoliz, Factomos, Paypal, Harvest, VosFactures, BoondManager, and Teamleader, among others;

Point-of-sale, enabling users to import Z-Reports to Sage GE from the following POS solutions: Popina, Zettle, Cashmag, Cashpad, Square, Synapsy, Clyo Systems, Fulleapps, HelloCash, Hiboutik, Jalia, Zelty, Trivec, l’Addition, Connectil, Addictill, and Tille, among others;

Ecommerce, supporting customers in importing sales to Sage GE from ecommerce platforms like Prestashop, Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Furthermore, Sage and Chift mention several potential benefits for customers that connect Sage GE to the other business and financial tools in their tech stack, including automation of time-consuming tasks, decrease in mistakes due to manual data entry, and frequent and custom updates.