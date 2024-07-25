Sage and Stripe partner to augment SMB payment solutions

The partnership with Stripe provides Sage customers with more options to pay and get paid quickly. Leveraging Stripe’s financial infrastructure, Sage will offer its customers a trusted solution to help ease cashflow and simplify their financial processes—from streamlined checkout and payment processing, to Tap to Pay contactless payments, and auto-reconciling bank transfers.
In collaboration with Stripe, Sage intends to expand its payments ecosystem, ensuring that a growing number of its customers have access to services that will help them to manage their cashflow.
Supporting customers globally, Stripe’s integration into Sage is available in the UK through Sage Accounting, Sage 50, and Sage 200. Stripe is also fully integrated into Sage Network, enabling customers to easily plug into the broader Sage ecosystem, choosing additional applications and features such as Sage Connect, automating AR and AP processes and helping manage their cashflow and payments.
The expansion of the partnership will see customers benefit such as:
Streamlined checkout and payment processing: Small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with cash trapped in outstanding invoices can make it easier for customers to review their accounts and pay with Sage Connect’s customer account portal and Stripe Checkout;
Multiple payment methods: Accept payments from customers through different methods including digital wallets, cards, and bank transfers. Stripe uses machine learning to surface the most relevant payment methods for customers depending on their location;
Unified payments experience: Collect payments online and in person through Tap-to-Pay, for seamless, in-person, contactless payments that doesn’t require any terminal hardware;
A safe and secure payment experience: Leveraging Stripe’s advanced security protocols and compliance with global financial regulations, customers can be assured that their transactions are protected against fraud and data breaches;
Auto-reconciling bank transfers: Saving time with automatic reconciliation, bank transfers enable customers to pay invoices via bank transfer, streamlining the payment and reconciliation process.
