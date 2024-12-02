Safaricom partners with EABL and Vivo





Following this collaboration, M-PESA Ap clients will be enabled to benefit from free delivery from EABL, as well as to receive automatic reward points every time they fuel at the Shell. Customers will also be allowed to use EABL’s The Bar application in order to shop for drinks with free delivery or to book a bar setup for parties and events while making payments through the M-PESA application.

Furthermore, customers who fuel at Shell outlets with a loyalty application will be enabled to automatically be linked to their M-PESA accounts. At the moment a client fuels and pays using the M-PESA, they will instantly receive points to their application based on the payment made through their account. The points can be redeemed for select services, items, and solutions at the Shell outlets.

The two applications are set to be launched in the following weeks. They will join more than 60 other businesses and companies offering their products through apps hosted on the M-PESA Super App, which includes governments counties and parastatals. Safaricom will also provide hosting, marketing, and distribution solutions to the different firms on the App.









M-PESA’s strategy of development

In April 2023, Safaricom and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) began the preparation of launching the HELB mobile wallet and the HELB M-PESA mini application. The HELB Mobile Wallet was set to allow students to receive the upkeep portion of their student loans directly in their personal M-PESA account. Additionally, the two companies launched the HELB M-PESA Mini App, where all the HELB beneficiaries were set to be able to manage their accounts.

All M-PESA customers were enabled to access the HELB Mini App under the `Services` section on the M-PESA Super App. Clients who already registered their mobile phone numbers with HELB needed to key their phone numbers upon which they received a code to activate the Mini App and to set a PIN for access. The users that did not register their phone numbers with HELB needed to key in a phone number registered to the same National ID linked to their HELB account in order to connect their numbers and activate the Mini App.

M-PESA partnered with Amazon in February 2023, for boosting the global remittance market. The African mobile money application targeted a two-way flow with this collaboration, aiming to expand beyond the African continent. The company also made financial services accessible to multiple customers who were previously lacking passage to traditional banking solutions. Moreover, it provided its suite of products to the African remittance market in order to offer customers a better way to handle and manage their money.