Safaricom and HELB to disburse loans to M-PESA

The HELB Mini App will enable beneficiaries to access their HELB upkeep, withdraw funds, repay loans, apply for subsequent loans, view their loan status, and access their statements all from an Android and iPhone app.
All M-PESA customers can access the HELB Mini App under the ‘Services’ section on the M-PESA Super App. Beneficiaries who have already registered their mobile phone numbers with HELB will then key in their phone number upon which they will receive a code to activate the Mini App and set a PIN for subsequent access. Beneficiaries yet to register their mobile number with HELB will need to key in a phone number registered to the same National ID linked to their HELB account to connect their numbers and activate the Mini App.
All beneficiaries will have the option to receive the upkeep portion of the HELB loan through M-PESA or the mobile wallet, starting with first year students making their first application. This option will gradually be rolled out to existing HELB beneficiaries in their second and later year of studies, allowing them to switch to receiving their upkeep on the mobile wallet.
Safaricom and HELB are also working to integrate other mobile money services besides M-PESA into the wallet enabling students to receive funds through those services. The feature will be deployed in coming months.
