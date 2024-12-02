Rokt partners with Lyft





The ridesharing company will incorporate Rokt’s technology to provide relevant offers to riders through the Lyft application. According to Rokt’s officials, both companies share a customer-first approach, and the collaboration will enable a more personally relevant Lyft journey for riders in North America, while also supporting the Lyft Media division as it expands.











Rokt allows companies to access additional revenues, acquire advertising customers at scale and consolidate relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning. Through this, shoppers receive relevant offers in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction.





The ridesharing market





As per Facts & Factors report, the global ridesharing industry size has been valued at USD 69.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 205.83 billion by the end of 2030. During the anticipated period, the market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 13.5%, as the high penetration rate of smartphones and decreasing data pack prices are likely to enhance the ridesharing market growth. Moreover, the North American region is expected to dominate the market, with Lyft and Uber as its active service providers. Based on a survey of 11.000 citizens in the US, 36% of people used ridesharing services in 2018, compared to 15% in 2015.





During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ridesharing market has seen a decrease in consumer sales. However, it began to recover rapidly in May 2020, when the restrictions have been lifted in most of the world. Due to the high inflation and fuel surcharges instituted by some companies in 2022 as a reaction to the rising gas prices, users are paying an increased amount for their rides. According to Bloomberg ’s report, in July 2023, the average sale per client at Lyft was USD 87, 3% higher than in July 2022 and 12% higher than in July 2021.

More information about Lyft