Lyft and Bilt Rewards to help riders earn more with every ride

Whether it’s a Lyft ride across the city or a daily commute, earning rewards towards monthly rent or other everyday expenses is now easier for Bilt members. Starting at the moment of the announcement, Lyft is teaming up with Bilt Rewards, the premiere loyalty programme for renters, to allow members and Bilt cardholders to earn Bilt points on rides booked in the Lyft app.
This partnership marks another example Lyft is giving riders more ways to get even greater value on every ride they take. Bilt loyalty members and Bilt Mastercard cardholders will now be able to earn points when they link their Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts or pay with their Bilt Mastercard.
Launched in June 2021, Bilt Rewards enables the country’s 109 million+ renters to earn points on rent with no fees. The free Bilt Rewards loyalty programme is available to renters living within the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a network of more than 2.5 million rental units nationwide, or to those with the Bilt Mastercard, the first credit card that can be used to pay rent with no transaction fees in the US and earn points on other everyday expenses.
Additionally, Bilt Points can be redeemed for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners, fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios, products on Amazon.com, and can even be used towards a down payment on a home.
Once Bilt members link their Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts directly in the Bilt Rewards app, members and cardholders can start earning up to 5X Bilt Points on Lyft rides:
Earn 3X points for Bilt Mastercard Cardholders: Use your Bilt Mastercard to pay and earn 3X points on Lyft rideshare, bikes and scooters booked through the Lyft app;
Earn 2X points for Bilt Loyalty Members: Use any form of payment and earn 2X points on Lyft rideshare rides when your Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts are linked, and Bilt is set as the active loyalty rewards partner;
Stack up to earn more: Earn 5X points when you use your Bilt Mastercard to pay for Lyft rideshare and link your Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts with Bilt Rewards set as the active loyalty rewards partner.
