dLocal, a cross-border payment platform focusing on emerging markets, has partnered with RizRemit to support its payout operations in African and Asian markets.

Remittances can fuel entire economies, and rigid systems can slow down transfers and disrupt everyday transactions. According to the World Bank, remittances represent 3% or more of GDP in over 60 countries, making fast and accessible payment methods an essential element for proper operations. RizRemit aims to support remittances by integrating with dLocal, gaining the tools it needs to offer simpler and more convenient services for money movement.

Contributing to remittances in Asia and Africa

RizRemit is a digital-first remittance provider, focusing on making international money movement easier and more accessible. The company aims to support the needs and demands of expatriates by delivering a secure and affordable cross-border payments solution, connecting individuals across corridors like Asia, Africa and beyond.

RizRemit is aware that remittances are a lifeline for its customers, and to better serve them and their families, it now offers access to local rails that make sending money easier and faster by collaborating with dLocal. The company focuses on high-efficiency remittance flows, a vision which aligns with dLocal’s goal to improve how cross-border transfers are made by connecting directly to the systems people rely on every day.

Leveraging this alliance, RizRemit can offer its customers access to domestic bank rails and frequently used e-wallets such as OPay in Nigeria, and JazzCash and EasyPaisa in Pakistan. This will ensure that recipients receive funds through familiar channels and adopt this service with confidence, leveraging lower operational complexity, faster settlement times, and more flexibility without compromising compliance and reliability.

This move comes after dLocal gained three pivotal licenses and authorisations in the UAE, Türkiye, and the Philippines. Recent strategic approvals from regulatory authorities in the UAE, Turkey, and the Philippines mark an important milestone in dLocal's global expansion. dLocal has obtained a Payment Services Licence in the UAE, an authorisation to conduct cross-border payments through Lidio Payment Services Inc. (Lidio) in Türkiye, and a Money Services Business Licence in the Philippines.