



dLocal facilitates local payments in emerging markets by connecting global enterprise merchants with consumers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Connecting global merchants with local consumers

Recent strategic approvals from regulatory authorities in the UAE, Turkey, and the Philippines mark an important milestone in dLocal's global expansion. In the UAE, dLocal has obtained a Payment Services Licence, allowing the company to directly facilitate cross-border transactions for its two main services: pay-ins and pay-outs. In Turkey, dLocal has received authorisation from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye to conduct cross-border payments through Lidio Payment Services Inc. (Lidio), a key player in the local market. This partnership will increase dLocal’s volume and operations in Turkey. In the Philippines, a market for remittance inflows, dLocal has secured a Money Services Business Licence, enabling it to manage remittance flows directly within the country.

These new licences contribute to dLocal's expanding portfolio, which includes over 30 licences and registrations worldwide. This also includes the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) licence obtained earlier in 2025 in the UK. Operating with such a diverse portfolio provides a compliant framework within local regulatory environments, offering an advantage and the opportunity for more efficient direct integrations.

Addressing payment challenges for economic growth

dLocal focuses on addressing the payment challenges in regions where conventional cards represent only a small fraction of transactions. By connecting global businesses to more than 900 local payment methods in over 40 countries through a single integration, dLocal enables merchants to accept payments via various options, including digital wallets, instant payment networks, and bank transfers. This empowers communities that rely on these alternative methods, ultimately promoting economic growth.