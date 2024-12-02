Riverty expands its collaboration with Computop

Building upon their existing collaboration, which primarily focused on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, this development further reinforces the two companies' commitment to delivering seamless payment experiences for consumers.

According to the official press release, online merchants, particularly those venturing into new markets and undergoing rapid expansion, often grapple with intricate accounting and receivables management procedures. Riverty works to simplify these processes by offering a comprehensive accounting solution.

Online retailers stand to benefit from automated accounting operations, resulting in potential cost reductions when compared to in-house alternatives. This product encompasses the entire order-to-cash cycle, including the creation of invoice documents and culminating in certified reconciliation of payment flows between sales ledgers, payment providers, and the merchants' bank accounts. Furthermore, it comprisesdunning and collection services.

The expanded partnership now enables Computop's customers to access the full range of services provided by Riverty throughout the entire transaction chain. All these services are designed to be easily accessible and can be integrated as a plug-and-play solution. By eliminating the need for extensive onboarding and ongoing maintenance for mutual customers, Riverty and Computop are striving to support medium-sized and large merchants in their efforts to expand and digitise various aspects of their business.

Representatives from Computop highlighted the role of partnerships in propelling new payment solutions, with their collaboration with Riverty serving as a testament to this fact. They brought up the necessity for their merchants to cater to diverse sales channels, payment methods, and global jurisdictions to meet their customers' demands.

Officials from Riverty added that their objective is to streamline complexities and reduce costs for online merchants through their accounting services. They expressed their excitement about extending the cooperation with Computop, enabling them to provide even more comprehensive solutions across the entire transactional value chain.

Other developments from Computop

Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. In March 2023, Computop joined forces with Toll Collect to handle the payment processing for the latter’s Germany-based customers’ truck tolls. According to the official press release, this business is set to be entirely migrated to Computop by 2024, as the company has won the Europe-wide tender for ‘technical services in electronic payment transactions’ of Toll Collect.

