Computop partners with Toll Collect

Following the start of the HGV toll in 2005, Toll Collect has transferred over EUR 85 billion to the federal budget, and currently, approximately 85% of the revenue is collected on the basis of card payments. As per the press release information, this business is set to be entirely migrated to Computop by 2024, as the company has won the Europe-wide tender for ‘technical services in electronic payment transactions’ of Toll Collect.
The announcement details that Computop has been involved in the payment processing of the HGV toll from 2016 onwards, and for the implementation of this contract, it is linking up an additional 16 European fleet cards to the already existing 10 ones. This portfolio covers approximately 95% of the entire fleet card market and, additionally, there is a payment option via the relevant credit cards. Toll Collect expects a total volume of approximately 240 million transactions on a yearly basis.
As per the press release information, the following fleet cards are set to be integrated into the Computop Paygate platform by the end of 2024:
American Express - Eurowag - Ressa
Aral / BP - FDE - RMC ServiceCard
AS24 / Total Energies - Global Star - Statoil
DKV - Hoyer Card Europe - SVG
E100 - LogPay - TND
ENI / Agip - Mercedes Service Card - Trasposervizi
Esso - Multiservice - UTA
Euroshell - OMV - Vialtis
Eurotoll SAS - Plose
The contract with Computop is set to run initially for a four-year period and includes an option for extension, with the company being Toll Collect’s prospective partner for the future integration of additional ecommerce payment methods.
Commenting on the announcement, Ingo Knütter, Project Manager Payment, Toll Collect advised that through payment processing through Computop, the company is creating modern processes for its customers of approximately 225,000 transport and logistics companies from over 40 countries, with around 1.2 million trucks, and is looking forward to continuing developing ‘frictionless’ payment together.
Adding on this, Stephan Kück, Managing Director of Computop advised that the deepened cooperation with Toll Collect is set to enable Computop to expand its offering around toll, fleet cards, and mobility.
