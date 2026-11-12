RHB Bank has enabled merchants to accept DuitNow Pay, PayNet’s online and recurring payments service, through its RHB PAY platform.

Operated by Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), DuitNow Pay lets merchants accept online payments through DuitNow Online Banking/Wallets and recurring payments through DuitNow AutoDebit. The service was previously known as PayNet Checkout. Through RHB PAY, merchants can accept both, with collections credited directly to their RHB accounts, and can move from existing FPX and DirectDebit arrangements to DuitNow Pay.

Online and recurring payments

For online purchases, customers can pay through participating banks or e-wallets. DuitNow AutoDebit allows customers to set up recurring payments, such as subscriptions, membership fees, and monthly bills, with a one-time authorisation. RHB says it currently offers both online and recurring payment acceptance through DuitNow Pay, strengthening its digital payment services for businesses.

Datuk Nurjesmi Mohd Nashir, Group Wholesale Banking Managing Director at RHB, said the integration allows businesses to adopt new payment capabilities without overhauling their existing collection systems. According to Nurjesmi, this will help merchants respond to changing customer preferences while reducing the complexity of integrating new payment methods.

A single integration for merchants

Azrul Fakhzan B. Mainor, Chief Commercial Officer of PayNet, said the collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of digital payments in Malaysia by giving businesses access to online and recurring payment services. RHB PAY, launched in August 2026, allows merchants to accept card payments, FPX, and DuitNow Pay through a single integration, with funds settled into their RHB accounts in real time.

The platform also offers automated reconciliation to help businesses manage collections and monitor cash flow, and RHB supports invoice payments through DuitNow Request to Pay, allowing businesses to build payment requests into their billing systems. According to PayNet, DuitNow Pay’s business-to-consumer offering is in a controlled soft launch, with full rollout targeted in 2027, while business-to-business payments will continue to run through FPX for now.