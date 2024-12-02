Revolut to expand in Spain with instalment plans





Following this announcement, Revolut has unveiled an installment payment option for its credit customers in the region of Spain, alongside Ireland and Poland. This feature is expected to allow users to split purchases over EUR 50 into fixed installments, as well as offer lower interest rates than traditional revolving credit cards.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Revolut's expansion plans

The move reflects a growing customer demand for flexible payment services, particularly in a region where the rising living costs and shifting financial priorities represent a challenge for clients. At the same time, the system was developed in order to give users the possibility to decide whether to pay in installments at the end of the month or not, a process that will generate higher interest rates. Revolut’s step will eliminate the need for third-party financing providers, a strategy that aligns with its goal of cutting out financial middlemen and keeping banking streamlined.

This initiative comes after the company announced its collaboration with Bizum in September 2024. According to the press release published at the time, this move aligned with Revolut’s ongoing strategy to attract new users, while also strengthening loyalty among its existing customers. Furthermore, the goal was set in the process of encouraging clients to deposit their full payrolls into Revolut, making it their primary account rather than just a supplementary one.