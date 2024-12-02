Revolut has announced that it has become the title partner of the future Audi F1 Team from the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship season onward.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will combine the brands with a shared strategy to challenge conversion and drive consistent development, both in the motorsport and the overall global finance.

In addition, the common goal of the initiative lies in the process of designing new ways for fans to interact with the sport during race weekends, as well as providing optimised experiences for a new generation of individuals and exclusive benefits for Revolut clients.

More information on the Revolut x Audi F1 team partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration will enable Revolut Business to be extensively integrated into the team’s financial operations. At the same time, fans will also have the possibility to benefit directly from Revolut powering secure and efficient checkout solutions for team merchandise, ensuring an improved and intuitive retail experience as well.

Furthermore, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. Starting in 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions are set to power key areas of the Audi F1 team’s operations, while also optimising the manner in which fans and communities engage with the team. This process is set to deliver a secure and engaging experience on and off the track.