Razorpay has rolled out CardSync, a feature that allows CRED credit card holders to complete online payments without re-entering card details.

Developed in partnership with CRED and Visa, the system enables customers to use their saved cards on any merchant site that uses Razorpay’s payment gateway.

Built on Visa’s tokenisation framework, CardSync links existing CRED cards to Razorpay Checkout, enabling single-step transactions for returning users. The process removes the need to type in card numbers, CVV codes, or one-time passwords for future purchases, as the details are stored in a secure, tokenized format.

Addressing payment failures and drop-offs

The initiative targets one of the main causes of abandoned transactions, missing or mistyped card details, expired cards, or OTP timeouts. Razorpay data indicates that these issues account for roughly 40% of card payment failures. CardSync reduces the need for manual data entry, which the companies involved say can improve both transaction success rates and the overall payment experience.

First-time users are prompted to sync their CRED card when making a purchase on a Razorpay-enabled merchant site. After authentication and tokenisation, the card becomes available for repeat use across the Razorpay network.

Officials from Razorpay said the aim was to remove common obstacles in the online checkout process, while CRED representatives highlighted the security benefits of avoiding repeated card detail entry. Visa officials added that the project demonstrates how tokenization can improve both safety and usability in digital payments.

Other developments from Razorpay

In June 2025, Razorpay invested USD 30 million in POP, acquiring a majority stake. With this deal, Razorpay aimed to expand into India’s consumer UPI market, helping with two of India’s challenges: raising customer acquisition costs for merchants and the lack of rewards for customers.

Razorpay's investment was driven by the goal to serve D2C merchants more efficiently. The D2C space in the region is currently in need of new tools to drive loyalty, trust, and repeat purchases. The company chose POP as the app combines instant rewards, simple payments, and brand discovery in one platform.