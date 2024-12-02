Rappi has teamed up with AstroPay to introduce the region's first wallet-on-file integration, enabling currency payments in Argentina, Brazil, and Peru.

Rappi provides a comprehensive platform that allows users to access a wide variety of goods and services. In addition to standard deliveries, the app features ultra-fast delivery options in under 10 minutes, integrated financial services, and offerings like Cravings and Favors.

Strategic market expansion

The launch coincides with the rapid growth of Latin America’s cross-border payment market, which is expanding at a rate of 47% annually, driven by an increase in freelance work and global digital commerce. For users, this development translates to instant checkout options using balances in USD, EUR, or local currencies, complete with real-time foreign exchange conversion and no delays related to card transactions.

For Rappi, this initiative is both a strategic and operational move. By integrating AstroPay, Rappi not only lowers processing costs but also eliminates chargebacks and increases conversion by bypassing traditional card procedures.

AstroPay is a widely used digital wallet and proprietary payment method, embraced by millions of users and accepted by thousands of businesses worldwide. Featuring a multi-currency wallet and an integrated card, AstroPay enables users to send, receive, and spend money instantly—all from a single app. It is designed for speed, simplicity, and global accessibility.

The rise of embedded payments

The integration is currently active in Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, with plans to expand into additional Rappi markets throughout 2025. Early adopters will benefit from cashback and in-app perks when they link their AstroPay wallet.

As super-apps and digital wallets continue to merge throughout Latin America, this partnership highlights the rising trend of embedded payments as the new standard in mobile-first economies.