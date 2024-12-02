QNB Group launches local payment gateway in Qatar





QNB Payment Gateway provides merchants with a safe and secure online payment method for credit, prepaid, and debit card (QPay) payments. The solution also integrates services such as e-invoicing, local and international wallets, online acceptance of QNB loyalty points, and online instalments plans.











The payment gateway’s features

According to QNB’s officials, the launch of the new local payment gateway comes as a strategic project in line with the company’s vision to provide improved technology and innovative payment solutions to merchants. The QNB Payment Gateway aims to simplify and secure digital transactions for consumers and businesses, through a platform that addresses the ongoing digitisation of payments. Moreover, the solution falls in line with QNB’s sustainable strategy aimed at reducing cash payments in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.



QNB Payment Gateway was developed to meet the criteria of a robust payment gateway delivering against complex requirements from a range of merchants from sectors such as small and medium-sized businesses (SME), government, retail, hospitality, services, F&B, and financial. The gateway features a customisable payment experience, adhering to the merchant’s preferences and requirements. This allows the customer to complete transactions that are being securely processed at the merchant’s website.



As the solution provides effective transaction processing, global reach to international customers, and a wide range of payment platforms that are available to local merchants, QNB’s objective is to allow merchants to gain a competitive edge against other players in the industry.





More information about QNB Group