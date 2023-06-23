Qatar's QNB Group taps IBM to augment the digital banking experience

The objective of the project was to provide QNB's customers with a seamless digital banking experience through the implementation of an advanced omnichannel solution. The utilisation of this architecture has led to simplified version maintenance, flexible scalability, effective service governance, and seamless service discovery.
These advancements, facilitated by IBM, along with the assistance of ecosystem partner Mannai InfoTech, have enabled QNB to offer a more sophisticated banking environment. This has resulted in enhanced efficiency, increased resilience, streamlined operations, and improved productivity, ultimately benefiting the overall experience of the end-users.
Furthermore, integration architects from IBM Consulting played a role in guiding the installation and configuration of IBM App Connect Enterprise. They provided support in deploying and testing the infrastructure, while also assisting QNB in effectively managing their integrations to ensure the security and integrity of their data, applications, and services.
QNB officials emphasized the necessity for prominent financial institutions to embrace an unprecedented mindset in order to expand their digital presence and adapt to the evolving marketplace. Within QNB, they collaborate with esteemed partners like IBM to harness innovation and develop more intelligent industry solutions. Implementing a cloud-native solution will greatly strengthen their infrastructure and enhance business efficiency.
To revolutionise QNB’s digital banking with a hybrid cloud approach, IBM implemented a microservices architecture using IBM’s Cloud Pak for Integration, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, a platform that provides a single, unified experience that connects applications and data across any cloud.
