QIIB rolls out Visa Click to Pay feature

QIIB has launched a biometric-enabled version of Visa’s Click to Pay service, becoming one of the early adopters of the feature among Gulf Co-operation Council banks.

The new payment functionality allows QIIB Visa cardholders to complete online purchases using a passkey system tied to biometric verification methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition. This eliminates the need for manually entering card details or using one-time passwords during online transactions.

The feature is integrated with Visa’s passkey technology, which follows FIDO (Fast Identity Online) standards, aiming to enhance both security and user experience by offering an alternative to traditional authentication methods. According to Visa officials, the collaboration supports wider digital transformation efforts underway in Qatar, including those aligned with national ecommerce initiatives.

Biometric authentication aims to reduce friction

QIIB customers can register for the service through the bank’s mobile application. Once enrolled, cardholders can use a single identifier, such as an email address or mobile number, at checkout with participating merchants. This system uses encrypted digital tokens instead of actual card data, aiming to protect customer information while improving transaction efficiency across various Internet-connected devices.

Officials from QIIB noted that the adoption of the biometric Click to Pay feature reflects an effort to introduce payment systems that offer greater security and simplicity. They added that working with Visa allows the bank to continue integrating technologies that reduce fraud risk while maintaining streamlined digital access for users.

The launch adds to a growing list of biometric and tokenization-based payment services being introduced across the GCC as financial institutions respond to increasing demand for secure, user-centric online payment experiences.