PSQ Holdings has integrated and launched Apple Pay and Google Pay across its PDQ Payments platform, offering a secure mobile solution.

The company’s merchant partners demand simplified mobile payment options since the launch of PSQ Payments. The expansion aims to focus on these needs, improving PSQ Payments’ solutions and reflecting its commitment to providing merchant-focused solutions. The firm chose Apple Pay and Google Pay for their global network and ability to deliver improved services such as a better checkout experience, particularly for customers transacting via mobile devices.

Optimising mobile payments in the travel industry

Through the integration, PSQ aims to improve its ability to support merchants who want to upgrade their sales funnel for the mobile-savvy consumer by adding these popular payment options. This reflects the company’s commitment to expand its capabilities for clients across multiple industries and enable its partners to reach a wider customer base, including demographics that expect one-tap mobile payments by default.

The new solution is adopted by merchants in the travel sector, as this industry supports mobile-first transactions and ease of payment. The partnership with its launch customer is significant, marking a platform expansion beyond outdoor recreation and the Second Amendment merchant community. In sectors like travel, checkout speed and convenience are key to transaction completion. With Google Pay and Apple Pay, PSQ Payments wants to ensure that businesses can offer a simple experience on mobile devices, reducing cart abandonment and boosting conversion rates.

When it comes to Apple Pay, mobile payment adoption increased, with over 90% of US retailers accepting this option at checkout. The same can be said about Google Pay, with significant global growth. More than 50% of US smartphone owners use mobile wallets at checkout, with this number being expected to reach 70% by 2026. The trend is led by efficiency, ease of use, and convenience, as mobile transactions are up to 23% faster, reducing cart abandonment rates. In the travel and hospitality industries, these types of payments are key to successful transactions, as 65% of bookings originate from mobile devices.