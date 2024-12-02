Privalgo B.V., a subsidiary of UK-based Privalgo Group, has obtained an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the central bank of the Netherlands.

The licence falls in line with the European Electronic Money Directive (EMD2) and the Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Granted on 1 August 2025, the authorisation supports Privalgo’s European expansion strategy, enabling it to further extend its reach.

How will the EMI assist Privalgo?

By obtaining the EMI licence, Privalgo is licensed to issue electronic money, provide payment accounts, and conduct payment transactions under one of Europe’s most advanced regulatory frameworks. Privalgo Group plans to establish its European headquarters in Amsterdam, from where services will be delivered across the EU through the so-called passporting mechanism.

Furthermore, entering the Dutch regulatory framework will allow Privalgo to offer its client-focused currency and e-money services to a new market. The company, which operates on a scalable platform, provides personalised foreign exchange and digital wallet solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals. Currently available in the UK via its sister company Privalgo Ltd, these solutions can now be accessed throughout the EU, under a regime chosen for its clarity and alignment with Privalgo’s long-term strategic objective.

Considering its position in the UK, Privalgo now plans to support European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporates, and individuals, equipping them with efficient cross-border payments. The licence obtained from DNB ensures that the company’s services comply with the highest standards when it comes to transparency, security, and regulatory oversight. Commenting on the achievement, representatives from Privalgo emphasised that the decision to choose Amsterdam as its headquarters is based on its strategic location, international business culture, and progressive regulatory environment. Additionally, Amsterdam provides access to a skilled talent pool, optimal connectivity, and a modern financial ecosystem. The move represents a significant achievement in Privalgo’s vision to become a global full-service financial provider. Also, entering the Netherlands allows the company to further expand into multiple European markets in the future.