hi.health has developed a digital platform connecting insurance carriers and customers. With a payment card, insured users can avoid paying upfront by submitting invoices, such as healthcare invoices and prescriptions, for reimbursement directly through a mobile app.

Pliant specialises in B2B payment solutions, supporting over 3.500 businesses and more than 20 partners globally, with issued Visa-powered credit cards in 11 currencies across more than 30 countries. Its modular, API-first platform helps businesses optimise spending, improve cash flow, and integrate payments into their financial workflows. While Pliant already handles digital card and payment infrastructure for banks, the acquisition of hi.health adds insurance-specific expertise to the company.

According to the officials, hi.health will continue to operate independently, while benefiting from Pliant’s support and infrastructure to increase the strength, stability, and efficiency of its product offering.





Pliant’s previous news

In 2024, Pliant announced the closing of more than EUR 18 million in Series A extension financing, led by PayPal Ventures. After successfully passing its Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) licence to 25 countries across the European Economic Area (EEA), Pliant was able to issue cards in these countries and to provide additional financial products and services that served the customers' specific needs.

The hi.health acquisition marked the company’s second asset following the purchase of Friday Finance in 2023. The financial management platform partnered with Pliant to focus on streamlining its wide range of products and services to clients and customers. As a part of the deal, Pliant took over intellectual property from Friday Finance, including intellectual property rights to software developments, trademarks, and trade secrets.