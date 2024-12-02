



Planet offers fully integrated payment solutions with Oracle Simphony POS, simplifying operations for efficiency. This integration allows for faster service for guests, updating their overall experience. Access to over 200 payment devices is available at kiosks, lounges, and suites.

Coventry Building Society Arena is a venue for business, sports, and entertainment, hosting over 590 events annually. It features a 32,609-seat stadium and a 121-bedroom Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. The venue has improved efficiency with Planet's mobile solution, resulting in better service and fewer errors. Before this, executive boxes were overstaffed, relying on a manual F&B ordering process that caused operational bottlenecks and lengthy service times.

Because of Planet’s integrated solution, service staff can manage multiple tasks while spending more time fostering connections with guests. Operationally, this leads to increased efficiency, precise ordering, and a faster fulfilment process.

Planet’s mobile payment solution provides the Arena with the flexibility to move devices easily between the stadium and various event spaces.

This solution will be implemented across all the Arena's operations, including conferences, meetings, exhibitions, matchdays, major concerts, and its on-site hotel. The deployment supports all major card types, mobile wallets, Alipay+, AMEX, and Discover/Diners, and is backed by Planet's acquiring services, delivering an end-to-end payment and POS solution.

Planet’s other partnerships

In May 2025, Planet announced its collaboration with Nexi Group.

Nexi recognised a significant opportunity within the hospitality industry to increase digitalisation by utilising digital payments and value-added services, ultimately improving the experiences of both merchants and customers. This sector represented a specialised vertical with a complex ecosystem of supporting platforms. Merchants were in search of a cohesive, customisable, and convenient experience.

To address this need, Nexi planned to partner with Planet, merging its customer service and local payment method acceptance with Planet’s omnichannel and platform integrations.