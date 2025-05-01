Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nexi partners with Planet for better payments in hospitality

Thursday 1 May 2025 08:30 CET | News

Nexi Group has partnered with Planet, a provider of integrated payments and technology solutions for retail and hospitality.

 

Nexi sees a great opportunity in the hospitality sector to optimise digitalisation, leveraging digital payments and value-added services to improve both merchant and customer experiences. The sector is a specialised vertical with a complex ecosystem of enabling platforms. Merchants are seeking a unified, customisable, and convenient experience. Nexi aims to offer the solution by partnering with Planet, combining its customer service, local payment method acceptance with Planet’s omni-channel and platform integrations.

Nexi partners with Planet

 

Optimised payment experience in the hospitality sector

The collaboration aims to offer integrated digital payment solutions, focusing mainly on the hospitality industry. It will leverage Nexi’s pan-European footprint, including omni-acceptance for local schemes, alternative payment methods, and digital customer operations, together with Planet’s acceptance technology and currency conversion features. This will offer a co-branded solution to deliver a flexible customer journey and improve merchant conversion rates.

Planet aims to offer faster, simpler, and more personalised services so that its partners and users can further develop their guest experience and business operations. Partnering with Nexi allows the company to upgrade the customer payment experience, adapting to local needs while introducing new features designed for customers’ needs and demands.

Nexi’s platform operates three market segments, offering merchant, issuing, and digital banking solutions. The company is committed to further investing in technology, focusing on meeting customer preferences in a manner compliant with industry standards and regulatory requirements, and creating new business opportunities for them by transforming the way individuals pay and businesses accept payments.

Nexi and Planet’s solution will offer hospitality brands an integrated acceptance solution, combining payment, software, and networking. They will start rolling out the joint offering first in the Nordics, with plans to expand the rollout to Italy and additional regions across Europe.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, product launch, customer experience, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Nexi , Planet
Countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Nexi

|

Planet

|
Discover all the Company news on Nexi and other articles related to Nexi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like