Plaid has secured a USD 8 billion valuation in its latest funding round, marking a rise from the USD 6.1 billion valuation achieved in April 2025.

Following this announcement, Plaid has closed a new funding round valuing the company at USD 8 billion, according to Bloomberg. The round was structured primarily to provide liquidity for employees holding shares in the privately held company, and the total capital raised has not been disclosed. The US-based Open Banking infrastructure provider, founded in 2013, remains widely regarded as a potential IPO candidate.

The latest valuation represents an increase from the USD 6.1 billion level Plaid reached in April 2025, when the company raised USD 575 million.

Expanding beyond traditional fintech

According to the announcement, Plaid's core business centres on enabling consumers to connect their financial data across institutions, placing the company at the intersection of Open Banking and the broader digital finance ecosystem. In recent years, the company has extended its offering into credit scoring. It collaborated with Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) to develop a metric augmented by real-time cash-flow data, and has since launched its own credit score product.

More recently, Plaid has also seen growing demand from AI companies utilising its data connectivity services, a development that could broaden its client base beyond traditional fintech firms.

The initiative follows Plaid’s USD 575 million financing round, with the US-based Open Banking infrastructure company being valued at USD 6.1 billion at the time. This figure represented less than half of the USD 13 billion valuation it achieved during its last fundraising round in 2021.

The round attracted institutional investors including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton. At the same time, the valuation compression also reflected a wider recalibration across the fintech sector, where higher interest rates have prompted investors to apply considerably more scrutiny to high-growth technology companies than was the case during the low-rate environment of 2020 and 2021.

A company representative acknowledged that the previous round took place at a period of peak market valuations and stated that the current figure aligns with the prevailing investment climate. The same representative noted that underlying financial metrics, including revenue, have improved since 2021, even as the headline valuation has contracted.