Philippines-based fintech GCash to split stocks ahead of possible IPO





Following this announcement, Globe Fintech Innovations is expected to reduce the par value of its common shares to 0.03 peso per share, from 1 peso, and increase the number of authorised common shares to 71.7 billion from 2.15 billion.

In addition, this move is expected to keep the firm’s authorised capital stock of 2.15 billion pesos, as this process is currently pending regulatory approval, according to Bloomberg. GCash is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on GCash’s process of development

In the last couple of months, GCash announced multiple partnerships and launches, aiming to accelerate its development process in the market.

In May 2025, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) partnered with GCash in order to improve national ID registration and financial inclusion in the country. The collaboration is expected to establish a unified process that allows citizens to register for their National ID and open GCash accounts at PhilSys-On-Wheels locations, thus supporting the PSA’s mission to expand National ID registration access.

Earlier in the same month, Philippines-based electronic wallet GCash partnered with Cebuana Lhuillier Bank to launch a savings account offering high interest rates for Filipinos. Through the collaboration, GCash users had the possibility to open an eC-Savings account by Cebuana Lhuillier Bank through the GSave feature in its app, without submitting additional identity documents. At the same time, the account provided a savings rate of 3.5% annually, regardless of the deposit amount. GCash users who open an account also receive a P100 (USD1.90) cashback on their initial deposit.