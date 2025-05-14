PSA and GCash to unify national ID registration and financial services

The partnership will establish a unified process which allows citizens to register for their National ID and open GCash accounts at PhilSys-On-Wheels locations, thus supporting the PSA’s mission to expand National ID registration access.
The initiative creates a solution for Filipinos looking for both government identification and financial services access, following the launch of the Digital National ID system by the PSA and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. The digital ID serves as a valid proof of identification and age, facilitating government and private transactions.
Following the announcement, 56% of GCash users are utilising their National ID as the primary form of verification, further encouraging digital identity adoption. The move eliminates traditional challenges, enabling users to participate in the digital financial ecosystem and fulfil their identity verification requirements.
GCash mentions that the collaboration with PSA supports their shared commitment to extending financial inclusion to underserved communities by offering a venue to register in Barangay 194, Pasay City, where individuals can register for an ID and open a GCash account at the same time. The government aims to modernise its identity infrastructure through the PhilID programme.
The programme will guide Filipinos when it comes to mobile wallet solutions, helping them manage daily transactions and improve financial health and stability. This will accelerate economic participation among previously underserved communities, supporting the country’s broader financial inclusion goals.Individuals participating in the programme can complete their National ID registration while getting access to GCash’s platform, setting up a foundation for engagement with the government and financial services. The PhilID is an ID card, with a mobile version launched in 2021, which can be presented as proof of identity to built trust during public and private interactions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions