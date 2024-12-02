PCI Pal partners with Zoom





Following this collaboration, PCI Pal Agent Assist and Digital Payments services will be incorporated into Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone. At the same time, the PCI Compliance solutions are set to be available to businesses that leverage Zoom, providing them with the possibility to make purchases on a Zoom agreement. The companies will focus on ensuring PCI compliance, as well as improving the overall customer payment experience within Zoom’s communication platforms.

PCI Pal’s tools will enable Zoom clients to securely and efficiently process credit card information while using the DTMF-masking or Speech technology, which will allow agents and clients to remain in communication through the payment procedure. This will take place while ensuring sensitive cardholder information doesn’t enter the contact center or the phone environment. In addition, PCI Pal Digital Payments is set to allow Zoom clients to make payments digitally, whether through self-service channels or with an agent-assisted channel, while also providing a high level of security at the same time. Users and companies will benefit from improved metrics, such as first contact resolution, reduction in Average Handle Time (AHT), and payment completion rates.







PCI Pal’s recent strategy of development

UK-based secure payments provider PCI Pal delivers SaaS solutions that allow clients and users to take payments securely and efficiently, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. The company had a couple of developments in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the company announced the decision to renew its membership in the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a Principal Participating Organisation, in order to optimise the future of global payment security. The PSI SSC worked on the global effort to increase payment security by offering industry-drive, flexible, and effective data security standards and programmes. The Council’s Participating Organisations programme was developed in order to bring together key players in the industry to strategise on how to protect payment data from the latest threads, as well as to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As a Principal Participating Organisation, PCI Pal was set to optimise the development process of the Council. In addition, PCI Pal aimed to impact the direction of PCI SSC standards, provide input into Council initiatives, as well as drive technical discussions.

Earlier in 2022, PCI Pal announced that its solution, the PCI Pal Digital, was chosen by Virgin Atlantic in order to secure its overall international omnichannel strategy. According to the press release published at the time, the airline successfully incorporated the PCI Pal Digital with its booking systems across the enterprise, aiming to take the payment process out of scope in order to deliver PCI DSS compliance within all territories and regions.



