



By working together, PayTabs and Digital Haze, which is a consulting firm focusing on cyber security, digital financial services, and compliance solutions, intend to enable business operations across the region by offering data-supported insights and intelligence. Through this, the two companies aim to elevate their ecommerce business and digital payments journey.











PayTabs and Digital Haze’s development strategy





Furthermore, the partnership with Digital Haze intends to allow PayTabs to expand its reach and impact, as the company works towards optimising digital business ideas across the region into profitable results. According to PayTab’s officials, by teaming up with Digital Haze, the firm aims to develop a more secure and efficient digital ecosystem for businesses across the Levant region. Additionally, SMEs and corporate enterprises can benefit from growth capabilities when it comes to their operations while maintaining a competitive edge in the current market landscape.



The collaboration with Digital Haze follows several others for PayTabs, with the firm most recently entering a partnership with By merging PayTabs’ orchestration platform and Digital Haze's ability to address business security concerns while navigating the web safely, businesses in the Levant region are set to be enabled to scale their digital reach and maximise revenue potential. Also, the PayTabs Channel Partner Program focuses on delivering the prospective for partners such as Digital Haze to earn rewards by referring its payment orchestration solutions to their clients.Furthermore, the partnership with Digital Haze intends to allow PayTabs to expand its reach and impact, as the company works towards optimising digital business ideas across the region into profitable results. According to PayTab’s officials, by teaming up with Digital Haze, the firm aims to develop a more secure and efficient digital ecosystem for businesses across the Levant region. Additionally, SMEs and corporate enterprises can benefit from growth capabilities when it comes to their operations while maintaining a competitive edge in the current market landscape.The collaboration with Digital Haze follows several others for PayTabs, with the firm most recently entering a partnership with NuMetric to improve online invoice collection and automation for users. The strategic move enabled NuMetric’s users to gain access to PayTabs’ payment orchestration platform, which was set to facilitate simplified service integration. The initiative was developed to allow customers to fully utilise the PayTabs’ platform and dashboards, ensuring a secure and convenient transaction process.

In addition, PayTabs and Digital Haze are set to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a suite of human behaviour insights, as well as the technology support needed to expand in a progressively digital industry. With Digital Haze’s knowledge of cyber security and its intelligence data-driven methodologies and PayTab’s issuing and acquiring payment orchestration platform, the two firms plan to provide digital payment solutions that are secure and scalable.