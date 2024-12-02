Paysend partners with TelevisaUnivision





Through this partnership, the Spanish-language content and media company TelevisaUnivision will become a shareholder in Paysend and will offer its services, media assets, expertise, and local reach in order for the latter to scale its presence with the US Hispanic and Latino clients that are settled around the world. Furthermore, Paysend will be able to further develop its technology and provide instant money transfers to Latin American markets.

By using Paysend’s tools, TelevisaUnivision will be able to further strengthen its commitment to offer its audience the needed solutions for them to stay connected with their families, friends, and loved ones, regardless of the time differences and the places they currently live.

The areas of LATAM and the US represent a current priority of Pyasend, as the company is set to serve more than 20% of the overall population of Hispanic customers from the US, meaning approximately 62 million clients.

This focus represents a step in Paysend’s plan and commitment to financial inclusion, as it provides customers with a secure, efficient, and fast alternative through its affordable card-to-card offerings. Both of the companies will focus on making money transfer processes simple, accessible, and seamless for every client.











Paysend’s strategy of development

UK-based payment ecosystem Paysend enables its users, businesses, and companies to pay and send money online anywhere in the world, in multiple ways and in several currencies. The company currently supports cross-network operability globally with Visa, Mastercard, China UnionPay, local ACH, and payment schemes. It also offers online SMEs multiple payment methods.

In April 2023, Paysend expanded its roster for receiving countries by offering more options for US customers, in order for them to send funds to Latin American recipients quickly, securely, and for lower fees.

Earlier in March, the company announced its partnership with Transformify for providing businesses with improved management of vendors and payroll services and solutions. Following this collaboration, Paysend was set to offer its platform solutions to Transformify for the improvement of the latter’s payout-to-cards capability for vendors and contractor payroll-on-demand, as well as for its B2B employment services (such as compliance, vendor management tools, and temporary staffing). This provided users with the possibility to pay their remote employees directly with their Visa and Mastercard accounts while paying a low cost through the use of Transformify’s platform.

In February 2023, Paysend partnered with Lebanon-based remittance and cashout platform Purpl to enhance money transfers to Lebanon customers. Based on the information provided in the announcement, the deal was set to allow 20 million Lebanese users that are settled anywhere in the world to send money to their loved ones back home.