Paysend expands A2A payments-powered remittances to LATAM

Since launching transfers to bank accounts in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Mexico in 2022, US customers will now be able to transfer money to friends and loved ones’ bank accounts in Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.
Company representatives have stated within the official press release that, given the current macroeconomic conditions, transferring funds plays an even more important role, because it's being used to cover necessities like food and housing. By offering card-to-card, card-to-bank, or card-to-digital wallet transfers, the company is planning on making it more affordable for US customers to send money back home to their loved ones.
As Inter-American Development Bank expands in a recent report, remittances received in Latin American and the Caribbean during the first half of 2022 reached USD 68 billion, continuing the growth trend that has been observed since the second half of 2020.
Paysend’s remittance product release follows the launch of its Paysend Libre solution powered by Mastercard Send technology in 2022. With Paysend Libre, unbanked recipients located in Northern Central America (i.e., Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) could receive and use funds from the US instantly through digital card.
As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has a strong global payments network that includes partnerships with the major international card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, and China Union Pay.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions