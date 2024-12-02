Paysend partners with RemotePass





Following this collaboration, the companies will focus on facilitating instant and more cost-effective transfers to international clients and workers internationally, across 80 countries. RemotePass will provide its resources and expertise throughout the collaboration in order to facilitate the onboarding process of contractors worldwide while offering seamless access to financial products and benefits as well.

Paysend is set to offer RemotePass a new instant payout to cards feature that will be available for global payroll. This will give the company the possibility to allow remote workers to receive payments and transfers swiftly, seamlessly, and securely by transferring funds directly to their local cards. The feature will ensure an efficient payment experience and will eliminate the possible delays that might appear when managing payrolls.

In order to take advantage of this solution, remote employees will need to link a valid bank card opened in their name to RemotePass. Clients will employ Visa or Mastercard rails for transferring money instantly. The companies aim to eliminate the presence of any payday uncertainty with this streamlined process, by removing the incursion of traditional SWIFT as well as intermediary bank fees. According to the press release, 90% of transfers will be completed in seconds, making the experience faster and more convenient for the users.











Paysend’s strategy of development

UK-based payment ecosystem Paysend enables its clients, businesses, and customers to pay and send money online around the globe by leveraging its suite of services and solutions. The firm had several partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic regions worldwide.

In May 2023, Paysend announced its collaboration with Ontop to offer instant and cost-effective salary payments for international users. Customers and employers were enabled to complete salary payments instantly for remote employees and workers. Ontop’s payout-to-cards offering was provided for contractor payroll in order to give remote workers the capability to get paid through its platform. This took place by sending their money directly to their local cards at a low cost.

Earlier in the same month, the firm collaborated with TelevisaUnivision to bring money transfer services to Hispanic American users. The Spanish-language content and media company was set to become a shareholder in Paysend and to offer its media assets, expertise, local reach, and suite of products in order for the latter to scale its presence with the US Hispanic and Latino customers that were settled around the globe.

Paysend announced in April 2023 the decision to expand its roster for receiving countries, offering more options for US clients to send funds to Latin American recipients in a secure, quick, seamless manner.



