Payroc, Ingenico launch AXIUM terminal line

AXIUM terminal line’s features

As a smart point-of-sale technology, the AXIUM line enables merchants to accept all payment types. Payroc’s application allows these terminals to provide a solution that enhances payment acceptance capabilities. Through this partnership, Payroc and Ingenico combine the AXIUM technology with durable hardware, aiming to ensure reliability in high-volume scenarios. Featuring a touchscreen interface, Payroc’s initial launch of Android-based AXIUM devices offers an advantage for partners seeking to accelerate merchants' operations and deliver security.



The initial release features the AXIUM DX800, a smart payment terminal developed for businesses in versatile environments, including retail and hospitality. The DX800 aims to improve convenience and enable merchants to serve more customers and seize growth opportunities. According to Payroc’s officials, the two companies’ objective is to enable partners and merchants with a secure and dependable terminal line that integrates with Payroc’s omnichannel offerings.



Representatives from Ingenico highlighted their interest in moving forward with their partnership with Payroc. By improving customer engagement and checkout experience, the company aims to provide its partners with a simplified experience that allows their businesses to expand. Through this launch, Ingenico further solidifies its goal to streamline advanced payment acceptance and provide a comprehensive solution that is designed to anticipate consumers’ evolving payment expectations.



Moreover, the launch of the AXIUM smart payment terminal line by Payroc provides a lineup of devices, that aims to equip merchants with flexibility and reliability in the current competitive landscape.





Past developments from Payroc and Ingenico





The tool can be easily integrated, being made available through UCP and serving as a versatile solution for cash wash, EV charging, and vending, among others. Self/300 is pre-certified with Payroc’s platform, being created to streamline payment integration and optimise the development process of the company’s partners.



At the beginning of September 2023, Payroc announced its partnership with Ingenico to launch Self/3000, an unattended payment tool designed for self-service settings. The solution allows customers and merchants to deliver secure and efficient transactions and improve the payment experience for their clients. The two companies developed Self/3000 with an adaptable design and multiple payment methods support to cater to the expanding self-service market. The tool can be easily integrated, being made available through UCP and serving as a versatile solution for cash wash, EV charging, and vending, among others. Self/300 is pre-certified with Payroc's platform, being created to streamline payment integration and optimise the development process of the company's partners. Moreover, the terminal accepts several payment methods, including magstripe, EMV capabilities, and contactless payments, as well as provides durability for both indoor and outdoor settings.

