Payroc partners with Ingenico

Following this announcement, customers and merchants will be enabled to use the service in order to deliver secure and efficient transactions and improve the payment experience of their clients. The tool was developed with an adaptable design and several payment methods support in order to cater to the expanding self-service market.
The Self/3000 product offers easy integration options and durability as well, which are made available through UCP and provide a versatile solution for car wash, EV charging, vending, and more. While being pre-certified with Payroc’s platform, the service was built to streamline payment integration and to optimise the development process of the company’s partners. This certification also allows Payroc collaborators to integrate payments into their own systems securely and efficiently, with minimal time, and cost investment.
In addition, this terminal accepts multiple payment methods, such as magstripe, EMV capabilities, and contactless payments, focusing on providing users with hassle-free and secure transactions. It also provides durability for both indoor and outdoor settings.
Payroc is set to make the product available exclusively through Unattended Card Payments (UCP), a specialised hardware provider for the North American market.
Payment acceptance solution provider Ingenico had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic regions across the globe.
In July 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Italy-based merchant service company Axerve in order to improve trader onboarding and in-store payments. Based on the information offered by the press release published at the time, the deal allowed Axerve to introduce Ingenico’s Payments Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) solution in its suite of tools.
PPaaS was set to give Axerve the possibility to improve the services it brought to its customers and traders, providing an increasingly simple and secure onboarding experience. Moreover, it also offered Axerve the capability to use a device brand-agnostic tool and a platform for the onboarding and managing process of all its connected devices, merchants, and the transactions they processed in real-time.
Earlier in March 2023, Ingenico acquired the software-based POS solutions provider Phos, aiming to extend its capabilities for merchant payment acceptance via smartphone. The strategic deal marked an additional step in Ingenico’s evolution towards software-driven products. In addition, it also focused on improving its Payment Platform-as-a-Service offering, which was designed to provide customers with the possibility to design and deliver payments and value-added solutions at point-of-sale on both Ingenico and non-Ingenico devices.
