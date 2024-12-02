PayQuicker has expanded its real-time payout features to launch same-day ACH transfers for payees based in the US.

The new capability will be available to select users across multiple verticals, including gig economy, affiliate marketing, direct selling, clinical trials and other industries that require timely, secure payments.

ACH in the clinical trials space

Same-day ACH brings advantages to a range of industries and is a key element for the clinical trials space, where fast participant compensation impacts engagement and retention. With the new feature, PayQuicker allows its clients to offer participants payments that settle within the same day, enabling trials to run more efficiently.

Fast compensation plays a significant role in driving payee engagement and business success. The launch will enable organisations to deliver quick and reliable payments that drive loyalty, customer satisfaction, and meet the financial needs of payees worldwide.

Additionally, the company announced the expansion of its instant payout and local currency solution for clinical trials across the UK and EU. This will deliver real-time digital payment solutions for clinical trial organisers. The benefits included are immediate access to funds via branded participant pay wallets, versatile payment options, automated and compliant transactions across borders, and optimised currency conversion, as well as the removal of manual administrative tasks for trial organisers.

With PayQuicker’s global payouts orchestration platform, clinical trial organisations can support the participant experience, strengthen compliance, and lighten administrative loads, making payments more efficient and convenient. Representatives from PayQuicker stated that the clinical trials sector needs customised and compliant payment solutions to address its requirements, and this is what the company intends to offer.

This new launch will strengthen PayQuicker’s ecosystem, which already includes instant payments for digital wallets and cards. By rolling out this new capability, the company offers payees more flexibility in money movement, letting them transfer funds when and where they need.