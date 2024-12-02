



PayQuicker is a global payout orchestration platform that enables real-time payouts in over 214 countries and 80 currencies via secured bank accounts, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Its cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software caters to various industries and allows for product white-labeling.

This digital payment solution operates in real time, offering secure, compliant, and simplified compensation for participants. It simplifies payout processes for clinical trial organisers by eliminating the need for onsite card issuance.

Based on GlobalData’s 2024 Clinical Trials Report, more than 60% of clinical trial participants highlight prompt compensation as an important element for engagement and retention, especially in decentralised clinical trials. Slow or complicated payment processes can deter participation, emphasising the necessity for immediate, compliant payment solutions designed for the needs of the clinical trials sector.

Key features of PayQuicker’s payout solution

The PayQuicker's payout solution provides the following capabilities:

immediate access to funds via branded participant pay wallets;

versatile payment options, including digital wallets, bank transfers, and virtual cards;

automated, secure, and compliant transactions across borders;

removal of manual administrative tasks for trial organisers;

optimised currency conversion for simplified international payouts.

With PayQuicker’s global payouts orchestration platform, clinical trial organisations can support the participant experience, strengthen compliance, and lighten administrative loads, making payments more efficient and convenient.

Representatives from PayQuicker stated that the clinical trials sector needs customised and compliant payment solutions to address its requirements. This clinical trial payment solution removes the obstacles linked to cross-border compensation by providing real-time digital payouts in local currencies. This enables clinical trial organisations (CROs) and trial sponsors to compensate participants swiftly, securely, and in complete adherence to regional regulations.