



By receiving the IPA to operate as a Payment Aggregator – Cross Border – Exports (PA-CB-E), PayPal advances its operations in India, improving its ability to provide secure cross-border payments across approximately 200 markets. The development follows a period of substantial growth for the region's exports, with them reaching USD 73.8 billion in April 2025, underlining the nation's solid position in global trade.











PayPal’s expansion throughout India

Introducing localised services, including PayPal Checkout, Invoicing, and No-Code Checkout tools, is set to allow PayPal to optimise global selling for India’s small businesses and freelancers. Additionally, the initiative highlights the company’s presence in the region and its commitment to supporting digital commerce. Commenting on the news, representatives from PayPal mentioned that the in-principle PA-CB-E approval granted by the RBI reflects India’s regulatory position and the progress towards simplified and secure cross-border transactions. As the region expands into a global export hub, PayPal intends to equip businesses with trusted digital solutions that meet their needs, demands, and preferences.

Furthermore, the approval allows PayPal to continue to facilitate regulated, secure, and transparent payment services, providing additional opportunities for Indian exporters to access global markets. The company seeks to assist its customers as they scale into new trade corridors and meet evolving worldwide expectations.





Latest news from PayPal

Just a few weeks before this announcement, PayPal made its Complete Payments services available to businesses operating across Singapore, seeking to support merchants looking to engage in international commerce. The offering was designed to simplify payment processing across over 200 markets and improve multi-currency transactions with a single integration. Additionally, the launch came during a period when cross-border trade continued to play a significant role in business growth for companies in the region.

