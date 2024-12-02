PayPal launches Complete Payments in Singapore

The offering is designed to streamline payment processing across more than 200 markets and simplify multi-currency transactions with a single integration.

The launch comes at a time when cross-border trade continues to be a vital part of business growth for companies in the region. Despite a global environment marked by increased tariffs and protectionist policies, cross-border ecommerce remains central to expansion strategies for many Southeast Asian businesses. Recent trends have led regional companies to reassess their supply chain dependencies and widen their international reach.

Checkout conversion and payment options at the core

PayPal Complete Payments includes a range of features to help merchants manage international transactions. Businesses can offer customers a variety of payment methods at checkout, including globally recognised platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal Wallet, and major card networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Locally preferred alternatives such as Alipay, iDEAL, and BLIK are also supported, reflecting a growing consumer demand for payment flexibility.

According to data cited by PayPal, use of the solution has led to a global increase of 4.7 percentage points in card authorisation rates. Additionally, offering digital wallets such as PayPal and Apple Pay may result in a 17% boost in checkout conversion rates.

One of the key operational advantages for merchants is the option to settle transactions within minutes rather than days. Businesses can also hold funds in multiple currencies, reducing exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations and improving liquidity management.

PayPal officials explained that the expanded feature set is intended to help Singaporean businesses optimise operations, manage cash flow more effectively, and maintain security standards in a landscape where digital payment fraud is increasingly common. Recent data suggests that Singapore is experiencing ecommerce fraud rates that exceed the global average by more than five times.

To address these risks, the solution includes Seller and Fraud Protection on eligible transactions. Additionally, PayPal integrates with platforms like Adobe Commerce, Big Commerce, and WooCommerce to streamline deployment for online sellers.

