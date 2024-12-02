Tech-focused payments company PayJunction has integrated with Twilio and launched AI-enabled voice payments for merchants.

Through the integration of Twilio, PayJunction merchants are set to be able to deploy AI-driven Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solutions that process payments over the phone, in turn mitigating the need for manual processes and saving resources. The move comes as a response to the demand for errorless payment processing, as doing so over the phone is prone to issues and consumes staff time, disrupting workflows and negatively impacting customer satisfaction.

Reducing errors and increasing productivity

By utilising secure, AI-enabled IVR solutions, PayJunction’s Twilio connection focuses on decreasing the probability of errors and allows staff to focus on higher-value tasks. Eliminating manual processes is set to allow businesses to reduce customer wait times and scale order capacity. Besides businesses, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can use Twilio and PayJunction’s No-code Payments Integration to facilitate a payment experience that meets their customers’ demands and needs without redirecting substantial development resources. When paired, ISVs can focus on creating proprietary software capabilities and provide revenue-generating payment functionality.

Furthermore, representatives from PayJunction emphasised that combining Twilio’s customised experiences with their company’s payment technology can provide businesses with the tools to expand their phone payment operations without scaling PCI scope. As outsourcing phone payments often leads to higher costs and less control over customer interactions, Twilio and PayJunction seek to support businesses in gaining access to an optimised feature set and tailored pricing based on their needs.

PayJunction also launched in August 2024 another feature, namely Text to Pay for SMS payments, allowing businesses to integrate the solution into invoicing flows and supporting them in accepting transactions through SMS messages. This aimed to assist businesses in meeting customer expectations while increasing collection rates and contributing to overall revenue growth. Additionally, the Text to Pay offering delivered a simplified and intuitive way for companies to optimise their operations and connect with users.